SARGODHA - One man died and 45 others, including 25 women and 20 men, passed out after eat­ing poisonous food in Sil­lanwali police limits here on Saturday. MS Tehsill Heah­quarters Sillanwali told APP that the affected-people ate poisonous breads and were brought to the hospital in a serious condition. The doc­tors provided treatment to people while Muhammad Ramzan died before reach­ing the hospital. The inves­tigation of the incident was under way.