Friday, August 25, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Rain with wind, thundershower expected in most parts of country

Rain with wind, thundershower expected in most parts of country
Web Desk
9:07 AM | August 25, 2023
National

Rain-wind with thundershower is expected in Potohar region, Upper/central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.

Heavy falls may also occur at isolated places in Potohar region, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Upper Punjab during the period. Hot and humid weather is

expected in other parts of the country during the period.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Quetta twenty-two degree centigrade, Lahore thirty, Karachi and Peshawar twenty-seven, Gilgit twenty, Muzaffarabad twenty-three and Murree seventeen degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast of Met office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with cloudly and chances of rain-wind and thundershower and isolated heavy falls is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama  and Shopian eighteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-four, Leh eleven, Anantnag and Bramula seventeen  degree centigrade.

Strengthening the local economy

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1692935787.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023