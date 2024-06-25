Administration discusses arrangements amid forecast of heavy monsoon rains

MUZAFFARGARH - Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Abida Fareed chaired a meeting here Monday to discuss arrangements and put in place a mechanism to combat threat of expected floods in riverine areas and urban flooding in cities amid forecast of 40 per cent excess rains during upcoming monsoon season. Addressing the meeting, the ADCR said that Muzaffargarh lies between two rivers, Indus and Chenab, hence faces threat of flood and forecast of excessive rains may aggravate the situation. She urged all the departments to keep their plans and arrangements ready so that the mechanism could be activated to save people, property and installations. She ordered that all the sewerage lines be cleaned properly and those availing boat facility must not overload the boat for travel.

TWO MAIN ACCUSED OF SINAWAN DOUBLE MURDER CASE ARRESTED

Police on Monday arrested two main accused of Sinawan double murder case of a couple within 36 hours of crime. Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sinawan circle Tahir Ijaz told newsmen, deceased Shazia had contracted second marriage with a person Tariq Aziz Gishkori, a year after getting divorce from first husband Tanveer. Few days back, first husband Tanveer alias Tanna and her brother Waqar allegedly shot at and killed Shazia and her husband. On the orders of RPO DG Khan and DPO Syed Husnain Haidar, a police team worked hard under supervision of DSP Tahir Ijaz and arrested the two main accused. The DSP said that remaining accused of the case would also be arrested and brought to face the process of law.