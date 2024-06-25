Can't support operation without knowing nitty-gritty of it, says Barrister Ali Saif

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's Information Minsiter Barrister Ali Saif stated that the KP government couldn't support the operation unconditionally without getting to know the details of it.

In a conversation with journalists on Monday, Barrister Saif told that a meeting was held under the leadership of KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House where Members of National Assembly (MNAs) from KP also participated.

He was of the view that the prime minister's statement regarding Operation Azm-i-Istehkam created confusion as the latter did not specify the method and duration of operation.

"There is a concern among people about the operation. The provinces should be consulted on action against terrorists. This is a very sensitive issue linked to national security. We lost billions of dollars in the war against terror. The parliament and provincial assemblies should be taken on board in this regard", he added.

He emphasised that the federal government should take all political parties into confidence while highlighting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's frontline role in the war against terrorism. He said that the province couldn't bear further burden.

He mentioned that the PTI founder also instructed not to support the operation sans proper details in his meeting with the KP CM at Adiala Jail.

"No Pakhtun supports terrorism," he added. He also underscored the need of following legal procedures and including public opinion in the decision.