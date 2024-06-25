Mini-grids to be set up in each district of Sindh: Nasir Shah

SUKKUR - Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Monday said that the electricity generated from the solar park will be supplied to people. He was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of newly constructed road with solar lights here.

He said that people of the Sindh province are the foremost priority of the Sindh government. We are not in the federal government fold still we are running governments in two provinces, he said.

He said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has promised 300 units free electricity to the people, as around two million households have no electric supply connections in Sindh. “In the first phase we will supply solar panels electricity to them,” he added. The energy minister said that mini-grids will be set up in small localities in each district of the province to provide affordable and environment-friendly electricity. If this model project succeeds, it will go ahead further, the minister said. Nasir Hussain Shah said that he has requested the Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) chief to bring the load-shedding hours down in this sweltering hot weather.