PM Shehbaz lauds Bill Gates for playing remarkable role in polio eradication

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed the resolve to completely eradicate polio from the country.

He was addressing a meeting of National Taskforce for Polio Eradication in Islamabad on Monday which was also attended by Bill Gates and officials of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The prime minister said the federal and provincial governments are working with unflinching commitment to wipe out this menace forever.

He said it is in this spirit that we have undertaken five polio campaigns in the last six months.

Shehbaz Sharif told the meeting that our polio eradication efforts will produce results in weeks and months.

He also mentioned other areas of mutual cooperation with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation including digitalization. The prime Minister thanked the foundation for its speedy cooperation in this regard.

Recalling his meeting with Bill Gates in Riyadh on the sidelines of World Economic Forum (WEF), the prime minister said that they had held comprehensive discussions on polio eradication and health related issues of Pakistan.

The prime minister further informed that during the WEF, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia also pledged $500 million dollars for the next five years.

He said digitalization will bring huge dividends to Pakistan's economy.

He also lauded and acknowledged the contribution of Bill Gates for humanity especially in eradication of polio and malnutrition from Pakistan and in areas of mother and child healthcare.

Speaking on the occasion, Bill Gates said the foundation's program to end polio from Pakistan will continue for next two to three years to ensure absolute zero polio case in the country.