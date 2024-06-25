Polio Resurgence

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s meeting with Bill Gates and officials from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) in Islamabad comes at a crucial time. Polio is resurging despite numerous efforts by various governments. BMGF’s experienced assistance will be invaluable, and it is encouraging to see the Prime Minister actively implementing policies to combat polio.

The National Taskforce for Polio Eradication meeting in Islamabad marks Gates’ second visit to Pakistan, continuing an initiative launched by former Prime Minister Imran Khan and carried forward by the current government.

Polio can only be defeated through sustained vaccination campaigns. These efforts require a committed government and a supportive security apparatus. While the polio program’s effective surveillance and prompt virus detections are commendable, there is still a long way to go. With 90% of cases linked to Afghanistan, cross-border cooperation and robust health strategies are urgently needed.

Pakistan has made significant progress in recent years through regular vaccination campaigns, reducing the incidence of this debilitating disease. However, eliminating the virus remains a challenge due to factors such as vaccine mistrust, leading to fierce resistance. Violent extremists have killed many health workers and their police escorts.

Consistent funding and resource allocation for polio campaigns are essential, as well as ensuring adequate vaccine supplies and supporting the workforce. The government must sustain these efforts and prevent disruptions due to political or economic challenges. The window for decisive action is narrowing. Pakistan’s commitment to this cause is crucial for securing a healthy, polio-free future for its children.