Punjab Governor chairs PBSA council meeting

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan presided over a meeting of the Punjab Boy Scouts Association (PBSA) to elect the provincial commissioner and members at the Governor’s House here on Monday.

Ehsan Bhutta was unanimously elected as the provincial commissioner of the PBSA.

The other important issues relating to the PBSA were discussed during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Saleem Haider Khan said that scouting played a significant and important role in physical, social, spiritual and mental development of the youth.

The Governor said that Punjab Boys Scouts Association had achieved significant achievements in the field of scouting in the past years and had organized various interesting and positive activities for the youth. He said, however, there was always room for improvement. He said that it was hoped that the Boys Scouts Association would play a role in guiding the young generation towards improvement.

He said that it was a matter of honour that the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, was the first Chief Scout.

Sardar Saleem Haider Khan expressed the hope that the newly-elected leadership would provide more opportunities for the youth which would instil in them self-confidence, patriotism and leadership.

He assured the members that he would play every possible role in the development and promotion of Punjab Boys Scouts Association.

Secretary Punjab Boys Scouts Association Muhammad Tariq Qureshi, Secretary Industries, Special Secretary to Governor Umar Saeed, CEOs of Education Department, representatives of Deputy Commissioners and Boy Scouts were present in large numbers.