UoH joins hands with UNWTO to enhance tourism cooperation

WAH - The Kubix Club of the University of Haripur has partnered with the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) for the Asia-Pacific region to enhance tourism cooperation and student exchange. The collaboration was formalized during a meeting at Taxila Museum attended by Ishtiaq Hussain, Chief Patron of Kubix Club, and Ms. Eun Ji Tae, UNWTO Representative.

Anjum Dara from the Directorate General of Archaeology and Humera Naz, Curator of Taxila Museum, were also present. Hussain emphasized Kubix Club’s role in cultural and educational initiatives, highlighting discussions on joint projects for cultural exchange, educational tourism, and sustainable tourism practices. The partnership aims to foster student exchanges, cultural immersion programs, tourism research, and capacity building, aligning with both parties’ commitment to promote global tourism and cultural understanding among university students.