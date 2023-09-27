Madad orders FDE to resolve its issues on war footing

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi Tuesday directed FDE to resolve its issues on war footing as education is the only way towards progress.

During his visit to Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), he said that there are countries that were decades behind us but now due to better education are miles ahead of us. He said that Pakistan is our home and we should try to resolve its problems like we resolve our personal issues.

Minister said that there are challenges faced by every institution but we should try to resolve them with complete dedication and hardwork.

The government institutions hold immense importance for the employees as they not only provide salaries but also pensions after retirement, he said adding that in today’s age such facility is a blessing.

He said that every employee should keep this into consideration and try to benefit the organization, as it is responsible for the maintenance of several hundred employees.

Madad said that teachers should not hold administrative positions and should solely focus on their duties as teachers. He said that teachers have the most important responsibility of all and should give their hundred percent to this task only.

Minister was briefed by DG FDE Amjad Ahmed. Minister was told that FDE faces a regular budget deficit. He was informed that the current year deficit is almost PKR 7 billion.

Minister was told that a biometric system has been placed in all institutions of FDE to ensure attendance of teaching and non-teaching staff. Minister was told that almost 24k students are enrolled in all of the FDE institutions.

He was told that 2839 teachers were trained in the last year as well. Furthermore, indoor sports facilities have been established in 391 schools and colleges of FDE in addition with enrolment of 17k out of school children in the last year.