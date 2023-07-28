Housemaid torture: Victim girl Rizwana, father record statement

A minor housemaid, Rizwana, who was allegedly subjected to torture at the house of a judicial officer in Islamabad on Friday recorded her statement along with her father.

According to the spokesperson for Islamabad police, the team recorded statements of the victim girl and her father.

During the statement, the victim girl bravely confirmed the allegations of torture at the hands of the judicial officer’s wife.

The father expressed his determination to seek justice for his daughter and dismissed any talks of reconciliation.

The police have assured that a thorough investigation is underway, and all individuals involved in the crime will be held accountable, in accordance with the law.

The case involves child labor, which is a punishable offense under the law, and provisions related to this will be considered, the police said.

The incident

14-year-old maid was allegedly subjected to brutal torture by the wife of a civil judge in Islamabad and a case was lodged by the parents of the girl at a local police station.

The wife of a civil judge namely Asim Hafeez deputed at the Federal Judicial Academy – Sargodha allegedly tortured her maid namely Rizwana after blaming her for stealing gold jewellery.

The family of the affected maid said that the girl was working as a servant at the civil judge’s house in Islamabad for six months and she was subjected to brutal torture by the civil judge’s wife. They added that the owners did not pay a single penny of salary to the girl.

Police said that more than 15 torture marks were found on the affected girl’s face and body. The seriously wounded maid was immediately shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for medical assistance.

The doctors of the DHQ Hospital referred the girl to the Lahore Hospital for further treatment. Police said that the torture case will be lodged at a police station in Islamabad.