Women have played positive role in Pakistan’s progress: COAS

We have to synergise our efforts for prosperity of our beloved country: Gen Asim.

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir NI (M) vis­ited Peshawar Wednes­day and had an inter­active session with the respectable women of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during ‘KPK Women Symposium – 2023’.

COAS also attended meeting of the Provincial Apex Committee along with Caretaker Chief Minister KP, Muhammad Azam Khan, says a press release issued by the In­ter-Services Public Rela­tions (ISPR).

While addressing the participants of the women symposium, COAS said that, women have played a positive and an important role in the progress of coun­try throughout the his­tory of Pakistan. COAS highlighted that wom­en’s role in Pakistan’s progress and develop­ment is quintessential and most important.

COAS remarked that women of KPK have con­tinued to face multi-fac­eted challenges due to prolonged fight against terrorism, however, they have proven their resil­ience, commitment and bravery at the face of all odds. COAS encour­aged the women to take part in the progress and development of KPK and Newly Merged Districts. During the Apex Commit­tee meeting, COAS was briefed about overall se­curity situation including initiatives against smug­gling, hoarding and drug trafficking. The partici­pants of the meeting af­firmed that state insti­tutions and people are united for the protection of life and property of cit­izens. Participants also paid rich tribute to the Shuhada and their fami­lies. COAS concluded “we have to synergise our ef­forts for peace and pros­perity of our beloved country. Pakistan Army will continue to play its role in ensuring peace and stability in KPK to provide a secure environment for economic development”. Earlier upon arrival, COAS was received by Com­mander Peshawar Corps.