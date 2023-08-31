Lyari gang commander arrested by Rangers

KARACHI-The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and police in a joint intelligence based operation in Lyari area on Wednesday arrested an alleged commander of a Lyari Gang and recovered a hand grenade, arms and ammunition from his possession.

Arrested was identified as Muhammad Saleem alias Mullah Sohail, a most wanted gangster of Lyari, according to a news release. The accused joined Uzair Baloch group in 2003 and in 2009 joined People’s Aman Committee. He was involved in target killings, extortion collection, arms business and numerous police encounters. He was continuously in touch with gang war commanders Ahmed Ali Magsi and Faisal Pathan who were in abroad. The accused was enlisted in CTD’s Red Book.

During Karachi operation, the accused fled to interior Sindh and had returned Karachi to reorganise the gang on the instructions of Ali Ahmed Magsi. The arrested along with recovered hand grenade, arms and ammunition had been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.