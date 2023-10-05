PML-N takes U-turn after backlash on accountability of generals, judges

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has taken a U-turn from its accountability stance against ex-army generals and former and present judges of the Supreme Court as Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday during a public gathering in Lahore elucidated that Nawaz doesn’t seek revenge but the development of the country upon his return.
The sudden paradigm shift in PML-N’s perspective on this matter was evident through various statements given by Shehbaz Sharif and other PML-N leaders following Shehbaz’s return from London. The former prime minister during his address to public gathering in his constituency yet again elucidated that Nawaz Sharif doesn’t intend to take vindictive actions against anyone and he was returning to make Pakistan prosperous again.
He said Nawaz’s government was toppled under a conspiracy, the conspiracy against Nawaz Sharif started from Panama and concluded with Aqama, Nawaz Sharif and his daughter were sent to prison, if there was any evidence against him, it should have been brought before the court and people of Pakistan.
Shehbaz Sharif further said that Pakistan was developing rapidly during the time of Nawaz Sharif, free medical facilities were available to the citizens during his time, Sharif’s government was overthrown through conspiracy, he claimed.
The former prime minister said that Nawaz Sharif is the one who took Pakistan on the journey of development was returning with revived strength, urging the people to welcome him on Oct 21st.
President Muslim League-N also said that the CPEC project was commenced during the era of Nawaz Sharif, until 2018, the country was making rapid progress in terms of development. Shehbaz Sharif said that the leadership of Muslim League-N had sacrificed their politics for the sake of the country and the nation, the coalition government had saved the country from bankruptcy.
It was merit to mention here that last month in September Nawaz Sharif during a party meeting had indicated action against former Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, former ISI Chief Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, former Supreme Court Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, former Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and current Supreme Court Judge Ijaz Ul Ahsan.
In his statement Nawaz Sharif, held General Bajwa, Faiz Hameed, Saqib Nisar, Justice Khosa, Azmat Saeed, Ijaz-ul-Ahsan responsible for the collapse of his government in 2017 terming them criminals of the nation. Nawaz insisted that Pakistan will not be able to move forward until all the characters involved in this conspiracy are brought to justice. This bold statement of three times former PM certainly sparked outrage in certain quarters. Following this controversial statement Shehbaz Sharif who had just returned from Britain had to rush back to London to meet his elder brother yet again within the time span of 48 hours of their last meet up to discuss the implications that erupted after the statement.
Shehbaz Sharif left for London again on September 22, just 48 hours after returning home from Britain, this development gave rise to many speculations. However, Shehbaz Sharif tried to explain the speculations of his sudden return and said he returned to London just to participate in legal and administrative meeting of PML-N. Shehbaz’s second visit was coincided with the visit of party vice-president Maryam Nawaz to London.