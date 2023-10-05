PML-N takes U-turn after backlash on accountability of generals, judges

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has taken a U-turn from its accountability stance against ex-army generals and former and present judges of the Supreme Court as Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday during a pub­lic gathering in Lahore elucidat­ed that Nawaz doesn’t seek re­venge but the development of the country upon his return.

The sudden paradigm shift in PML-N’s perspective on this matter was evident through var­ious statements given by She­hbaz Sharif and other PML-N leaders following Shehbaz’s re­turn from London. The former prime minister during his ad­dress to public gathering in his constituency yet again elucidat­ed that Nawaz Sharif doesn’t in­tend to take vindictive actions against anyone and he was re­turning to make Pakistan pros­perous again.

He said Nawaz’s government was toppled under a conspiracy, the conspiracy against Nawaz Sharif started from Panama and concluded with Aqama, Nawaz Sharif and his daughter were sent to prison, if there was any evidence against him, it should have been brought before the court and people of Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif further said that Pakistan was developing rapidly during the time of Nawaz Sharif, free medical facilities were available to the citizens during his time, Sharif’s govern­ment was overthrown through conspiracy, he claimed.

The former prime minister said that Nawaz Sharif is the one who took Pakistan on the journey of development was returning with revived strength, urging the peo­ple to welcome him on Oct 21st.

President Muslim League-N also said that the CPEC project was commenced during the era of Nawaz Sharif, until 2018, the country was making rapid prog­ress in terms of development. Shehbaz Sharif said that the leadership of Muslim League-N had sacrificed their politics for the sake of the country and the nation, the coalition govern­ment had saved the country from bankruptcy.

It was merit to mention here that last month in Septem­ber Nawaz Sharif during a par­ty meeting had indicated action against former Army Chief Gen­eral Qamar Javed Bajwa, former ISI Chief Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, former Supreme Court Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, former Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and current Supreme Court Judge Ijaz Ul Ahsan.

In his statement Nawaz Shar­if, held General Bajwa, Faiz Ha­meed, Saqib Nisar, Justice Khosa, Azmat Saeed, Ijaz-ul-Ahsan respon­sible for the collapse of his govern­ment in 2017 terming them crim­inals of the nation. Nawaz insisted that Pakistan will not be able to move forward until all the charac­ters involved in this conspiracy are brought to justice. This bold state­ment of three times former PM cer­tainly sparked outrage in certain quarters. Following this controver­sial statement Shehbaz Sharif who had just returned from Britain had to rush back to London to meet his elder brother yet again within the time span of 48 hours of their last meet up to discuss the implications that erupted after the statement.

Shehbaz Sharif left for London again on September 22, just 48 hours after returning home from Britain, this development gave rise to many speculations. Howev­er, Shehbaz Sharif tried to explain the speculations of his sudden re­turn and said he returned to Lon­don just to participate in legal and administrative meeting of PML-N. Shehbaz’s second visit was co­incided with the visit of party vice-president Maryam Nawaz to London.