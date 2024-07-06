Rupee gains 12 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee appreciated by 12 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs 278.37 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.49. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market, however, were Rs277.75 and Rs280.50 respectively. The price of the Euro increased by 60 paisas to close at Rs 301.43 against the last day’s closing of Rs300.83, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen went up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.73, whereas an increase of 52 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs355.72 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs355.20. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 04 paisas and 03 paisas to close at Rs 75.78 and RS 74.20 respectively.