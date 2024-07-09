Neelum-Jhelum HPP generates 762m units of cheap electricity

ISLAMABAD - The Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project (NJHP) has generated 762 million units of green, clean and low-cost hydel electricity in fiscal year 2023-24, according to WAPDA statistics.

According to the authority, fiscal year 2023-24 proved a better year for green, clean and low-cost hydel electricity generation in Pakistan.

Twenty-two hydel power stations of WAPDA cumulatively provided 34.436 billion units of electricity to the National Grid, which is 3.266 billion units more than that of FY 2022-23.

This additional generation is because of the improved hydrology and effective operation and maintenance of the hydel power stations, Gwadar Pro reported on Monday.

The production of 3.266 billion units helped save national exchequer an amount of Rs143.7 billion, if the same quantum of electricity had to be generated through imported furnace oil.

The contract for the remedial work at NJHP was entrusted to China Gezhouba Group Corporation which completed the work at earliest and the power production was successfully reinstated in August 2023.

Prior to the suspension of power generation, NJHP had provided more than 18 billion units of electricity to the National Grid.

According to WAPDA, currently, the cumulative installed generation capacity of WAPDA hydel power stations, including Neelum Jhelum, stands at about 9,500MW. Hydel generation is the most economical electricity generated in the country.

The tariff for fiscal year 2023-24 determined by NEPRA for WAPDA hydel electricity is Rs3.81 per unit which constitutes about 30% of the total electricity provided to the National Grid.

A number of mega projects are under construction in Water and Hydropower Sectors including Diamer Basha Dam, Mohmand Dam, Dasu Hydropower Project and Tarbela 5th Extension etc scheduled for completion in a phased manner.

These projects will increase the WAPDA hydel generation in next four to five years from 9,500MW to 20,700MW with an addition of about 11,200MW clean, green and low-cost hydel.