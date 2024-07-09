Tuesday, July 09, 2024
Rupee sheds 13 paisas vs dollar

July 09, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee witnessed a devaluation of 13 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs278.50 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.37. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market, however, were Rs279.9 and Rs280.65 respectively. The price of the Euro increased by 32 paisas to close at Rs301.75 against the last day’s closing of Rs 301.43, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs 1.73, whereas an increase of Rs1.15 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs356.87 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs355.72. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 04 paisas each to close at Rs 75.82 and RS 74.24 respectively.

