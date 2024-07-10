Angelina Jolie reacts as Brad Pitt goes public with new girlfriend

LONDON - Angelina Jolie is tuning out irrelevant discourse over her life to focus on things that matter. The Salt actress recently won multiple awards for her new Broadway show The Outsiders, which she co-produced alongside 15-year-old daughter Vivienne. Speaking to People, a source reflected on her priorities as she continues to remain embroiled in custody battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt over their kids. The couple are parents to daughters Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and Vivienne as well as sons Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, and Knox, 15. “Angie seems very happy and content with her life,” the source told the outlet. “She’s focused on her kids and work. She’s involved in projects that she truly cares and feels passionate about.” “She’s very proud of her kids,” they added. The update comes after the Bullet Train actor made rare appearance with girlfriend Ines De Ramon at the British Grand Prix. The pair, who have been romantically linked since last year, appeared in good spirits as they publicly showed off affection for one another by holding hands.