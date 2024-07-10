Thursday, July 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Fresh rain spell likely from today

2 killed in Tharparkar lightning strike

July 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -    The Met office on Tuesday predicted another shower spell with isolated heavy falls in most parts of the country, including the province, from Wednesday (evening/night) to Monday with occasional gaps.

According to a spokesman for the Pakistan Meteorological department, more monsoon currents are likely to penetrate from Arabian Sea in upper parts of the country from Wednesday and under the influence of this weather system, rain wind/thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) are expected in Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Okara, Pakpattan, Kasur, Khushab, Sargodha, Bhakkar and Mianwali from Wednesday (evening/night) to Monday with occasional gaps.

Rain/thundershower is expected in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, D.G. Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rahimyar Khan and Layyah from Friday to Sunday. Showers are also expected in most parts of Pothohar region, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during the same period.

Krejcikova downs Ostapenko to reach Wimbledon last four

Heavyfall may increase inflows in local nullahs/ streams of Murree, Galliyat, Manshera, Kohistan and Kashmir from July 12 to 14.

Heavyfall may cause urban flooding in low lying areas in northeastern parts of Punjab while landslides may disrupt roads at the vulnerable points of hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the spell.

Heavy downpour/windstorm and lightning may affect daily routines, weak structures like roof/wall collapse of Kacha houses, electric poles, bill boards, vehicles and solar panels etc during the period.

Two persons were killed including a woman and her 2-year-old child in a lightning strike during heavy rains in Tharparkar on Tuesday. According to a private news channel, the incident occurred in Nagarparkar tehsil of Tharparkar, resulting in the tragic deaths of 25-year-old Amun Meghraj and her 2-yearold son Mahesh Kumar. Local police investigating the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

Spain edge France 2-1 to reach Euro 2024 final

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1720597587.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024