Fresh rain spell likely from today

LAHORE - The Met office on Tuesday predicted another shower spell with isolated heavy falls in most parts of the country, including the province, from Wednesday (evening/night) to Monday with occasional gaps.

According to a spokesman for the Pakistan Meteorological department, more monsoon currents are likely to penetrate from Arabian Sea in upper parts of the country from Wednesday and under the influence of this weather system, rain wind/thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) are expected in Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Okara, Pakpattan, Kasur, Khushab, Sargodha, Bhakkar and Mianwali from Wednesday (evening/night) to Monday with occasional gaps.

Rain/thundershower is expected in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, D.G. Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rahimyar Khan and Layyah from Friday to Sunday. Showers are also expected in most parts of Pothohar region, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during the same period.

Heavyfall may increase inflows in local nullahs/ streams of Murree, Galliyat, Manshera, Kohistan and Kashmir from July 12 to 14.

Heavyfall may cause urban flooding in low lying areas in northeastern parts of Punjab while landslides may disrupt roads at the vulnerable points of hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the spell.

Heavy downpour/windstorm and lightning may affect daily routines, weak structures like roof/wall collapse of Kacha houses, electric poles, bill boards, vehicles and solar panels etc during the period.

Two persons were killed including a woman and her 2-year-old child in a lightning strike during heavy rains in Tharparkar on Tuesday. According to a private news channel, the incident occurred in Nagarparkar tehsil of Tharparkar, resulting in the tragic deaths of 25-year-old Amun Meghraj and her 2-yearold son Mahesh Kumar. Local police investigating the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.