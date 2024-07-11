Software Company’s CEO murdered for non-payment of salary in Karachi

KARACHI - An employee of a private company has killed his Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with a sharp-edged weapon over non-payment of salary in Karachi. According to police, accused Shoaib was furious for not geting his salary for the last three months. He had a bitter argument with CEO Naveed over non-payment of salary. During the argument, the accused got angry and stabbed the CEO with a sharp-edged tool.

According to family, deceased Naveed Khan was the CEO of a foreign software company. Accused Shoaib was a former employee of the company. No employee’s salary was received from head office yet. In the evening, accused Shoaib came to the office and entered Naveed’s room. During the tiff, the accused seriously injured Naveed by stabbing him. Injured Naveed was taken to a hospital but he succumbed to his wounds.

Two killed in clash over property dispute

Two people were killed when armed men of two groups clashed over property dispute here on Tuesday, police said.

According to details, members of two groups of Kalhoro community which were in dispute over ownership of piece of land traded fire near Mohenjo Daro, in Larkana district.

As a result of cross firing, two people including Barkat Ali Kalhoro and Mazhar Ali Chaki were killed on the spot. Police reached the scene and shifted the bodies to hospital for postmortem. A case was registered into the incident and raids were being conducted to arrest the culprits.

Meanwhile, the police arrested four outlaws including a murderer and recovered weapons during separate actions in different areas of the metropolis on Tuesday.

During a raid in Ittihad Town, the police arrested killer of sister with murder weapon. A robber was injured and held with arms after exchange of fire with police near Landhi graveyard. In New Karachi, two robbers including Anees and Waqas were arrested with weapons after an encounter. Separate cases against the detainees were registered at respective police stations and investigations were underway.