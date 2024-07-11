Death anniversary of Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi being observed

ISLAMABAD - The 18th death anniversary of renowned Pakistani poet, journalist and literary scholar Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi is being observed on Wednesday. He was born on November 20, 1916 in village Anga of Khushab District. Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi worked as a script writer for Radio Pakistan. He also worked as an editor and publisher of a literary magazine ‘Funoon’ and newspaper editor for ‘Imroze’ as well. He wrote around 50 books on poetry, journalism, fiction and art and also wrote for national newspapers. He wrote both ghazals and nazms. He published collections of his most renowned works, including poetry volumes such as Shola-i-Gul, Kisht-i-Wafa, and Jalal-o-Jamal, along with short story collections like Anchal, Chopaal, Sannata, Bagolay, Kapaas ka Phool, Ghar se Ghartak, Tal-o-Gharoob, and Sailab-o-Gardab. He was given Pride of Performance, Pakistan Academy of Letters’ lifetime achievement award, as well as the country’s highest civil honour, Sitara-i-Imtiaz to honor his great achievements.

He died at the age of 89 on July 10, in 2006 in Lahore.