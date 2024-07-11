Friday, July 12, 2024
Govt ‘approves’ increase in electricity tariff

Web Desk
12:59 PM | July 11, 2024
The Pakistan government has ‘okayed’ a massive increase in the electricity tariff for commercial, agricultural and large consumers.

As per details, the federal cabinet approved increase in electricity prices for commercial, agricultural, and large consumers while retained the basic tariff for industrial consumers.

The cabinet has approved an increase of Rs8.04 in the basic price of electricity for commercial consumers. From July, the per-unit rate for commercial consumers would reach Rs77.15, the sources said.

For agricultural consumers, the basic tariff has been increased by Rs6.62 per unit. From July, the per-unit tariff for agricultural consumers will be Rs46.83. The industrial consumers’ basic tariff remains unchanged while the Power Division has informed Nepra of the federal cabinet’s decision.

They further say that the government has also approved an increase of Rs6.98 per unit in the electricity tariff for general services. As a result, the per unit tariff for general services would reach Rs61.03 from July onwards.

Additionally, the government has approved an increase of Rs5.51 per unit in the electricity tariff for non-protected consumers. Consequently, the per unit tariff for them would reach Rs59.96 from July.

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif Rs50 billion relief package for domestic electricity consumers using up to 200 units per month.

Addressing a ceremony on energy sector reforms in Islamabad, PM Shehbaz Sharif said that the government would not be increasing the electricity rates for protected customers who consume up to 200 units of power for a period of three months.

“The domestic consumers who consume up to 200 units of electricity will get a subsidy for three months — July, August, September,” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced.

25 million domestic consumers which make up to 94 percent of the total domestic consumers will benefit from this package for three months of July, August and September, he said.

The prime minister said that under the package, cost of per unit electricity will be 4 to 7 rupees per unit. He said consumers of K-Electric will also be eligible for this subsidy.

