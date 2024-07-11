ISSI hosts Estonian delegation for wide-ranging exchanges

ISLAMABAD - The Centre for Strategic Perspectives (CSP) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) on Wednesday organised a Roundtable Discussion with the visiting Estonian delegation led by Ambassador Kristi Karelsohn, Director General of the Department of Asia, the Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Estonia.

Vaino Reinart, Estonian Ambassador-designate to Pakistan based in Ankara, and Ms. Grete Vahter, Desk Officer for Pakistan were also part of the Delegation. The discussion focused on a range of geopolitical and security issues impacting both regions.

In his welcome remarks, Director General ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood highlighted the extremely friendly and cordial relations between Pakistan and Estonia, recent high-level bilateral exchanges, and the growing trajectory of mutual cooperation across various fields.

He also shared a perspective on the existing global environment marked by deep polarisation and fragmentation; accentuation of traditional and non-traditional security threats and challenges; and the erosion of multilateralism.

The participants engaged in a wide-ranging exchange of views on Pakistan-Estonia bilateral relations; global and regional landscapes; security and geopolitics in Europe; impacts of major-power contestation; situation in the Middle East; Afghanistan; and the future of multilateralism. Exchanges also focused on the importance of ways to strengthen international and regional peace and security, respect for international law, and consistent application of the principles enshrined in the UN Charter.

The dialogue underscored the importance of enhancing people-to-people contacts, particularly between the academic and research communities of Pakistan and Estonia. The role of educational and cultural exchanges was also emphasized as a means to foster deeper understanding and cooperation.

The Estonian delegation is visiting Pakistan for the 4th round of Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) between the two Foreign Ministries.