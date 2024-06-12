Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Fraud case against Javed Sheikh and others dropped by Rawalpindi Police

Agencies
June 12, 2024
RAWALPINDI   -   A fraud case against actor Javed Sheikh and five others has been dropped by the Rawat Police because they did not have jurisdiction over the case as the events transpired in Karachi. Speaking to mediamen, Rawat SHO Chaudhry Zulfikar said that the case was registered on court orders under Section 420 of the Pakistan Penal Code, which deals with cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property. SHO Zulfikar said that during the investigation, they discovered that the transaction took place in Karachi and therefore did not fall within their jurisdiction. He added that a discharge report for the case had been prepared. On June 6, the Rawat Police registered a fraud case against Javed Sheikh, Jahanzeb Alam, Jamal Khan, Rana Zahid, Azhar Hussain, and Sameer Jadoon. The charges alleged that the group deceived a couple into investing Rs5 million but failed to deliver the promised returns. Javed Sheikh was the brand ambassador for the company. The case was filed on the orders of an Additional District and Sessions Judge and the accused were summoned by the police for the investigation.

SBP for adoption of Digital Supply Chain Finance solutions by banks

The complainant, Amjad Mahmood, claimed that the group promised him and his spouse, Iram Amjad, a seven per cent monthly profit and urged them to invest their money. However, the plaintiff stated in the police report that he was refused his money and that Alam and Khan were constantly threatening him. Mahmood alleged that they showed him and his wife weapons as an intimidation tactic. SHO Zulfikar said that the company committing fraud using Sheikh’s name did not signify that the actor himself was involved in the scam.

