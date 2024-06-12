Gold rate soars by Rs1,900 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The price of per tola of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1,900 and was sold at Rs241,300 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs Rs239,400 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1,629 to Rs206,876 from Rs205,247 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs189,639 from Rs188,143, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. Per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs2,750 and Rs2,357.68 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $15 to $2,307 from $2,292, the Association reported.