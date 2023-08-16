IGP stresses modern training for Punjab Police

LAHORE - Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar chaired the Po­lice Executive Board meeting at the Central Police Office in which the Police Executive Board ap­proved an important decision.

According to details, the Po­lice Executive Board approved a unanimous decision not to pur­chase expensive sniper rifles for the force, instead of sniper rifles, ammunition will be purchased for the force. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that to increase the ef­ficiency of the snipers of the Pun­jab Police, modern training will be given from the existing rifles. Po­lice Executive Board approved to give monthly stipend of 32 thou­sand rupees to the widows of po­lice employees before 1992 as per the minimum wage rate.

The Punjab Executive Board also approved the issuance of foreign scholarships for children of constabulary and martyrs, Dr. Usman Anwar said that foreign scholarship and one time air travel ticket will be given for graduation, post-graduation, specialization till the completion of education, PSP and senior police officers will not be included in this foreign schol­arship program, IG Punjab further said that 50 more laptops will be given from the welfare fund to in­crease the educational capacity of the martyrs’ children.

Issues related to traffic po­lice, establishment, logistics, development and safe city were discussed in the meeting, while issues related to operations, es­tablishment and investigation were also discussed

Additional IG Special Branch Zulfiqar Hameed, Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara, Addi­tional IG Establishment Raja Ra­fat Mukhtar, Additional IG Inves­tigation Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, Additional IGP PHP Abdul Karim, Additional IG Training Tariq Rus­tam Chauhan, DIG Traffic Mirza Faraan Baig, DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG IT Ahsan Younas, DIG Operations Waqas Nazir, DIG Telecommuni­cation Imran Ahmar, Additional IGPs, Unit Heads, DIGs, AIGs and other senior officers attended.

CCPO COMMENDS POLICE PERSONNEL

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana has said that Lahore police had made extensive security arrangements on the occasion of Independence Day. In a media statement on Tuesday, he commended the officers concerned and personnel of Lahore police for their excellent security and traffic management arrangements. Ade­quate security was provided to citi­zens and families visiting parks, rec­reational spots, and public places, he added. The CCPO stated that the po­lice officers and personnel deserve applause for the peaceful conduct of Independence Day celebrations. He also mentioned that all units of Lahore police demonstrated excel­lent coordination and teamwork. Lahore police remain committed to the protection of its citizens. The CCPO stated that on Independence Day almost 110 cases had been reg­istered and accused were arrested during crackdowns against unau­thorized weapons. Additionally, in action against one-wheeling 365 cases have been registered and one-wheelers were also arrested.