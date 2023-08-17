Thursday, August 17, 2023
Names finalised for interim KP cabinet

Cabinet to comprise 15 members; oath-taking is likely this week

Shahid Khan
August 17, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  Ten names have been finalised for Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa’s interim government cabinet, according to well-placed sources.

The caretaker cabinet will consist of just 15 min­isters in accordance with the 18th Constitutional Amendment. The caretaker KP government is an­ticipated to be formed this week, and the mem­bers would take their oaths thereafter.

Four members of the previous government who had resigned are also among the 10 names that have been approved for inclusion in the new care­taker cabinet, according to the sources.

Former technocrats and bureaucrats are among the ministers who will serve in the new interim administration. It is also likely that authorities would conduct the oath-taking of the new inter­im cabinet this week while efforts are also being made to induct impartial members as the previous ones were accused of political affiliations.



To form the KP cabinet, a search for candidates who have no political affiliation has been ongoing.

It has been heard that advisors and special assis­tants won’t be included in the caretaker cabinet.

Shahid Khan

