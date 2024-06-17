23 passenger vehicles impounded, 67 fined

SARGODHA - Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) Malik Muhammad Tahir launched a crackdown on transporters charging exorbitant fares on various roads of the city on Sunday. According to a handout issued here, he impounded 23 passenger vehicles, and issued challan tickets of Rs. 313,000 to 67 vehicles over violation. He said special squads were formed for checking fares and overloading in buses and wagons. The special monitoring teams remained in the field 24 hours a day till the end of the Eid holidays, he added. He directed that transporters should ensure implementation of fixed fares. Passengers in case of any complaint contact on WhatsApp number 03007514376, he added.