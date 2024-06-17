KP Governor reflects on true significance of Eid-ul-Azha

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi here on Sunday congratulated the entire nation especially the residents of KP including the merged tribal districts on the holy occasion of Eid-ul-Azha which will be celebrated on Monday with great religious enthusiasm.

The Governor said that Eid-ul-Azha was celebrated every year in line with the matchless example of unwavering faith, steadfastness and obedience demonstrated by Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismail (AS) for the submission and willingness of Allah Almighty, which was a beacon of light for the entire mankind.

In a message on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha here, the Governor said, “the virtues of exemplary devotion, reliance and submission to Allah as shown by these Holy Prophets had demonstrated that we should not hesitate to sacrifice our loved ones for the willingness of Allah Almighty and achievement of a sacred objective”.

“The basic philosophy of Eid-ul-Azha is to show an unwavering faith, compassion, obedience and sacrfice of the most loved ones in the way of Allah Almighty”, he added.

The governor said on this joyous blessed day nation needs to look above personal likes and dislikes and end prejudices by working for the progress and welfare of humanity and supremacy of Islam by keeping the spirit of the sacrfice and unwavering faith on the Allah Almighty alive.

In the present era, he said that the nation needs to sacrifice personal wishes for the sake of bringing happiness and easiness into the lives of others. He said Eid-ul-Azha was a day of making a strong commitment to work tirelessly for the progress and prosperity of the people of the country for being a civilized nation.

KP governor appealed to Muslim Ummah especially the residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to include the poor and underprivileged in the celebrations of Eid-ul-Azha with dignity and respect. “The spirit of sacrifice takes an individual, society and nation to a high degree of morality that leads to social prosperity” governor said.

He said it is the spirit of sacrifice that prepares Muslims Ummah to serve humanity and help others.

In the prevailing situation in the country especially in KP, he said that it was the spirit of the age to keep unity in our ranks by working untiringly for the progress, development and prosperity of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Through the spirit of sacrifice and a high level of devotion, he said that it was time to make this province a cradle of peace, love and collective happiness.

The Governor on this holy blessed day has prayed for unlimited blessings and acceptance of worship and sacrifices besides granting strength to work for the welfare of humanity and the progress and development of Pakistan.