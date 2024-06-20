Chinese company gives out donations on Eid

QUETTA - On the eve of Eid al-Azha, a truck carrying six goats, rice, noodles, cooking oil, tea, sugar and other staples lumbers towards the home of the Sarwar family at the Sarwar village in Balochistan.

For the past 22 years, the drivers have delivered relief packages to under-privileged villagers in this region during festive seasons, Gwadar Pro reported on Wednesday.

The Sarwar family, which is still grappling with the recent loss of Sarwar, warmly greets the drivers as they unload aid right to their doorstep.

“In addition to the regular aid, the company gives five more goats to your family for this year’s Eid al-Azha. Our hearts go out to you in this time of sorrow,” said one of the drivers.

The gesture of support to the Sarwar family is part of a broader initiative for Eid al-Azha by the MCC Resources Development Company (PVT.) Limited (MRDL), a Chinese company working on Saindak copper-gold project in Balochistan.

This year, a total of Rs20 million worth of livestock and essential supplies has been distributed to nearly 600 needy families across six villages in the province, an MRDL spokesperson told Gwadar Pro in a written interview.

The spokesperson noted that each family is entitled to rice, noodles, cooking oil and other necessities.

The Sarwar family, which has 24 children, has received special attention from the company over the years. “We’ve provided education opportunities for their children, and ensured provision of water and electricity to their household free of charge,” said the spokesperson. “After the tragic passing of Sarwar this year, we’ve taken extra steps to extend our assistance, including the employment of two of the adult children within the company.”

Since establishing its presence in the South Asian country in 2002, the company has consistently gifted donations to needy families each year during Eid festivals.