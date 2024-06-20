JUI-F leader laid to rest in Wana

Wana - Funeral prayers of Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F) leader Maulana Mirza Jan, shot dead by unknown militants recently, was held here on Wednesday at Sports Complex.

The funeral prayers was attended by Member National Assembly Zubair Khan, Member Provincial Assembly Ajab Gul Wazir, former MNAs Ali Wazir, Maulana Jamaluddin, ex-Senator Maulana Saleh Shah, local elites and thousands of tribesmen from all walks of life.

The JUI-F Lower Waziristan leaders strongly condemned the cowardly attack on their party leader and urged the government to immediately arrest the killers of Maulana Mirza Jan, and award them exemplary punishment.

Maulana Mirza Jan breathed his on Tuesday at CMH Peshawar after struggling for life for three days. The news of his death spread like wildfire in Waziristan area, leading to a large number of party workers and common people rushed to the funeral site, with many tribesmen deeply shocked by his death.

Two days before Eid-ul-Adha, Maulana Mirza Jan was returning home from a ceremony in village of Dzha Ghundai when he was severely injured in a shooting by unknown armed persons. After receiving initial medical aid at the district Headquarters Hospital in Wana, he was airlifted to CMH Peshawar through government helicopter.

It is worth to mention that after the expulsion of foreign terrorists from Wana in 2007, he played a significant role in establishing peace in the area. He made tireless efforts to form a 120-member committee for maintaining peace in Wana and worked alongside the elders of the Ahmadzai Wazir tribe for the development and collective peace of the region.

It is noteworthy that Maulana Mirza Jan served as the Ameer of JUI-F for three times. He played a central role in preventing people from migrating by acting as a bridge between the public and the government during the turbulent times in Wana. Maulana Mirza Jan was the only figure among the Ahmadzai Wazir tribe who was highly respected by people of all ages in the area due to his services for the entire nation.