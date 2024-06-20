Tribal journalist laid to rest in Landi Kotal

Khyber - Senior tribal journalist and reporter of a private TV channel, Khalil Jibran was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard in Sultan Khel village of tehsil Landi Kotal, district Khyber on Wednesday morning.

It is worth to mention that on Tuesday evening Khalil Jibran along with his advocate friend was returning in his car after attending a food party in Mazreena, hilly area of Landi Kotal. They were intercepted by unknown armed persons who opened indiscriminate fire on them. As a result Khalil Jibran died on the spot while his friend sustained injuries. They were shifted to District Headquarter, Landi Kotal for medico-legal formalities.

A large number of people from different walks of life attended his funeral prayers at Takya point of Sultan Khel and was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard.

Earlier, the local journalist, political workers besides relatives of the martyred media person staged a protest sit-in on Pak-Afghan highway at Sultan Khel market by placing the dead body on the road.

The protestors urged the government to trace the armed persons and bring the culprits to the court of law.

The infuriated media persons threatened to continue their agitation till arrest of the culprits and demanded provision of security to journalist community.

MOHMAND: The journalists of Mohmand also held a protest demonstration against the brutal killing of Khalil Jebran, asking the government to ensure the safety of working journalists.

A large number of local journalists gathered outside Mohmand Press Club and held a protest rally.led by Shakirullah president of press club. The protest rally was attended by local journalists, students and local political workers.

The participants of the rally were chanting slogans ‘Give protection to journalists’, ‘arrest the killers’, and ‘we don’t accept this law of cruelty”. The protesters were carrying placards inscribed with their demands.Addressing the rally, Shakirullah and other senior journalist strongly condemned the brutal murder of their colleague and ex-president of Lindi Kotal Press Club, Khalil Gibran. He also announced mourning for three days, and warned that their protest will continue till the arrest of Khalil Gibran’s killers.