PPP rekindles hope after Bilawal’s recent rallies

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has rekindled hope after successful rallies by party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhaw as the general elections approach.

Bilawal, a former Foreign Minister, addressed a series of rally in the two provinces which were well-attended.

The PPP chief is also planning to hold rallies in Punjab which is by far the most influential province in terms of deciding the winter of the general elections.

PPP leaders suggest that the successful rallies have raised the optimism in the PPP as it goes into the elections.

They, however, believe the PPP will need some massive rallies in Punjab to improve its chances of winning a reasonable share in the province where it has failed to perform for long.

In his recent speeches, PPP Chairman openly criticized Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) supremo Nawaz Sharif reflecting the heightened political temperature.

Bilawal underscored PPP’s historical resilience in facing electoral challenges, citing instances such as the 1988 elections. He recalled how PPP overcame adversities, including the 2002 elections allegedly being “snatched away.”

He emphasized PPP’s commitment to fair elections and distanced himself from potential alliances resembling the past.

Yesterday, PPP supremo Asif Ali Zardari maintained that the nation was progressing toward elections characterized by freedom, fairness, and transparency.

He expressed full readiness for the upcoming general elections and displayed confidence in the Election Commission of Pakistan’s capacity to conduct the elections successfully.

Highlighting the PPP’s adaptability to diverse political landscapes, Zardari mentioned that the party aims to secure a majority position in the country on February 8. Emphasizing the current election atmosphere, he stressed the importance of timely and fair elections.

Zardari and Bilawal have critiqued the performance of the PML-N during the 16-month tenure of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government, transforming former coalition partners into political rivals as the ECP announced the general elections.

Amid the war of words between the PPP and the PML-N, former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani outlined the party’s comprehensive plan to address the country’s crises, focusing on law and order, economy, inflation, and unemployment.

Gilani highlighted the PPP’s dedication to democracy and stability, with forthcoming details on the party’s election manifesto. He clarified that while PPP was not part of the PDM, they were part of the coalition government for the sake of democracy.

He echoed Bilawal’s call for equal opportunities for all parties in election campaigns and stressed the importance of a prosperous and sovereign Afghanistan for Pakistan.

The PPP has also supported Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf’s active participation in the elections after a long time rivalry with the PTI. There are also hints that the PPP might consider alliance with the PTI to improve its standing in Punjab.

Bilawal meanwhile has directed his party leaders and potential candidates to start election campaign and make efforts to ensure the party’s victory in polls. Zardari for now is planning meetings with possible future allies. His rival Nawaz Sharif is already sealing deals with smaller parties in Sindh and Balochistan.