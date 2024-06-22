Govt allies, Opposition see no relief for masses in budget

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly in yesterday’s budget debate witnessed criticism over budgetary proposals not only by the opposition but also by the government’s allies who termed the budget ideal to provide relief to masses.

Some back benchers, from treasury benches, defending the budgetary proposals presented by the coalition government, however, viewed that it would put the country on a right track. The opposition members citing figures claimed that the government has introduced IMF’s budget which would increase inflation in the country.

They said that sitting in s cozy air-conditioned room, the economic pundits are unable to understand issues of poor segment of the society. They further said that this budget would not provide any relief to the masses rather it was an attempt to appease IMF.

On it, a treasury benches member Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said Prime Minister has regularly been attending each budget proceedings. He said attendance will be introduced in the house.

MQM-P senior lawmaker Farooq Sattar termed it as traditional budget. It is not a solution to put burden only on salaried class public servants.

“All over the world, most of the countries are introducing tax-free culture but we are still confused on it,” he said, there is a need to reduce prices of utility bills.

He said the government should look into petroleum levy issue, which was earlier criticized by same parties in the past while sitting on opposition benches. “ This budget is not representing country’s economic condition,” he said proper economy policy is need of the hour.

“If they (PTI) could not provide houses and jobs, the present government should have introduced these measures in its first budget,”” he commented.

MNAs from opposition said it was an anti-people budget which will further increase price-hike in the country. There is no positive reform program in budgetary proposals, they said.

They were of the view that only Imran Khan has the ability to save the country from crisis.

They strongly opposed imposition of tax on medicines and books. The treasury benches have no logic to defend their arguments but to criticize Imran Khan government regime, they said.

The house throughout the proceedings saw thin presence but perhaps due to commitment the opposition members not pointed out the lack of quorum in the House.

However, the opposition leader Omar Ayub had drawn attention of the chair towards non-serious attitude of government members.