Chairman Senate honours Arshad Nadeem for silver medal win at World Athletics

ISLAMABAD -Renowned athlete and javelin throw hero Ar­shad Nadeem was honoured in a prestigious meeting with Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani here at the Parliament House on Thursday. During the meeting, Chairman Senate presented a commendable prize of Rs 1 million to Arshad Nadeem in recognition of his remark­able achievement - a silver medal at the recent World Athletics Championships. Chairman Senate had previously announced this reward­ing prize to motivate and acknowledge Arshad Nadeem’s exceptional performance.

Expressing appreciation for Nadeem’s Olym­pic and World Athletics Championships feats, Chairman Senate congratulated him on his re­cent success. “Your unparalleled performance has brought immense pride to Pakistan,” said Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, adding, “People like you are the epitome of our nation’s pride and honor.”

Encouraging Arshad Nadeem to persist in his hard work and continue illuminating the name of Pakistan on the global stage, Chairman Senate pledged steadfast support. He further expressed determination to elevate Arshad Nadeem to the status of a brand ambassador and engage with the private sector for sponsorship opportuni­ties, emphasizing the necessity of nurturing tal­ent to promote sports in Pakistan.

In the meeting, Arshad Nadeem shared his inspiring journey and expressed gratitude to­wards Chairman Senate for the encouragement and support. Present at the meeting was Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, who joined in lauding Arshad Nadeem’s exceptional achievements, extending heartfelt congratulations for his remarkable journey in athletics, according to a press release.