PM, COAS attend Sepoy Haroon William funeral

RAWALPINDI - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir and senior civil and military officers on Saturday attended the funeral of Sepoy Haroon William, a brave soldier who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. The funeral service of Sepoy Haroon William, a 29-year-old resident of Islamabad, was held on Saturday at Saint Paul’s Church, Rawalpindi, a press release issued by the PM Office said.

Sepoy William, a devoted Christian soldier, made the ultimate sacrifice in the defense of the motherland and embraced martyrdom in Kurram District yesterday while on duty in counter terrorism operations.

The ceremony was attended by the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Defence Minister, Interior Minister, Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Chief of Army Staff, senior civil and military officers, soldiers, citizens, and relatives of the martyr.

The prime minister praised the contributions and sacrifices of the Christian fraternity, lauding their role in the country’s progress.

He emphasized that the Armed Forces of Pakistan are a cohesive unit, comprising individuals from diverse backgrounds, striving for the collective defence of the state.

Chief of Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M) honored the sacrifice of Sepoy Haroon William, Sepoy Anosh Rufun, and their comrades, stating that their unity and bravery exemplify the strength of the nation. He reaffirmed that the nation will always be indebted to their services and sacrifices for the honor of the motherland.

Sepoy Haroon William was laid to rest with full military honors in Rawalpindi. Funeral prayers for Havildar Aqeel Ahmed (Okara), Lance Naik Muhammad Tafeer (Poonch), Sepoy Anosh Rufun (Attock), and Sepoy Muhammad Azam Khan (Haripur) were also held in their respective hometowns with full military honours.

The Armed Forces of Pakistan remain resolute and committed to eradicating terrorism from the motherland at all costs, the press release added.

Later, addressing the memorial service of Pakistan’s Army’s sepoy Haroon William in Saint Paul’s Church, PM Shehbaz Sharif paying tributes to the martyr said that the history of Pakistan Armed Forces was filled with such unmatched sacrifices.

Offering his heartfelt condolences to the family members of Sepoy Haroon William, the prime minister said he along with Army Chief, and the entire nation paid tribute to the martyr and acknowledge his sacrifice for the country.

He said Sepoy Haroon William and his comrades Havildar Aqeel Ahmed, Lance Naik Muhammad Tafeer, Sepoy Anosh Rufun , and Sepoy Muhammad Azam Khan sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country’s security. “Their sacrifices will not go waste,” he resolved.

The prime minister said father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in his address on August 11, 1947 made it clear that there will be rule of law in the country and that all the people irrespective of religion will enjoy equal rights and opportunities.

Paying tribute to the Christian community members, the prime minister said they were playing key role in the country’s progress.