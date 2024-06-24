Renovation work underway at IMCB I-8/3

ISLAMABAD - A significant renovation and development project has commenced at the Islamabad Model College for Boys I-8/3 Islamabad.

The college staff while talking to APP expressed their gratitude and appreciation to the Ministry of Education for initiating these much-needed improvements.

The extensive work started at the onset of the summer vacation, aimed to provide an improved learning environment for students and enhance the overall infrastructure of the college. The renovation includes repainting all classrooms and enhancing the college’s appearance.

Additionally, construction of new rooms has begun, alongside the renovation of the college auditorium. Washroom facilities are being upgraded with new sanitary installations and tiles.

A filtration plant will also be established to ensure the provision of clean drinking water for students and staff. A state-of-the-art computer lab equipped with forty advanced computers is being created.

Seven smart classrooms are also being developed. Science labs will receive modern equipment to ensure students have access to the latest technology and resources for their studies.

The ministry is also investing in student health and fitness by adding an infirmary dedicated to student healthcare and an open gym.

A state-of-the-art library will be established, providing students with a comprehensive resource for their academic needs. The college cafeteria is set to be revamped and a waiting area for parents and students will be constructed at the reception.

The junior section of the college, which accommodates grades 1 to 5, will have colourful new furniture, creating a vibrant and welcoming environment for young learners. The basketball court will be renovated, and overall sports facilities will be expanded to encourage physical activities among students.

A teacher at the college while talking to APP stated, “After completing the renovation and addressing the missing facilities, students will experience an exceptional learning environment which will enhance their grades and learning style. This transformation is expected to significantly enhance their educational experience”.

The faculty members and the principal of the college have extended their gratitude to Education Secretary Mr. Muhayyudin Wani and Chairman of the Federal Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education Junaid Akhlaq for their interest in launching this initiative.