Islamabad police nab 2 suspected terrorists, seize explosives

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad Capital Police have arrested two suspected terrorists from a mountain situated near Khanna Bridge during an operation, informed a police spokesman on Saturday. The police also seized a motorcycle, weapons and explosives from possessions of the suspected terrorists, who were later on shifted to police station for further investigation, he said. A case has been registered agaisnt the accused by the police, he mentioned.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Capital Police also apprehended 11 outlaws from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, he said. He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city. Following these directives, the Kohsar police team arrested an accused namely Ali Imran and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession.

The Shalimar police team arrested an accused namely Sabir and recovered one 9mm pistol with ammunition from his possession.

Likewise, the Tarnol police team arrested an accused namely Khawar Kamran and recovered 230 gram heroin from his possession. The Sangjani police team arrested two accused namely Zubair and Muhammad Arif and recovered 540 gram hashish and 210 gram heroin from their possession. Similarly, the Shams Colony police team arrested three accused namely Manzoor Ahmed, Danyal and Muhammad Ayub and recovered three 30 bore pistols from their possession. Khanna police team arrested an accused namely Kamran and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. Lohi Bher police team arrested two accused namely Zulifqar Ahmed and Raheel Ahmed and recovered 792 gram heroin from their possession. The Phulgran police team arrested an accused namely Qamar Akhlaq and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and to ensure the safety of lives and property of citizens on priority basis.