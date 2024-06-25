Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Hazardous Cylinders

June 25, 2024
Letters

Using non-standard gas cylinders poses serious hazards, including leaks, explosions, and fires due to insufficient safety standards. These cylinders may not be compatible with standard equipment, increasing the risk of accidents. Poor quality construction and materials can lead to structural failures. Regulatory non-compliance can result in legal consequences and fines. Maintenance and inspection are challenging, as they may not adhere to recognized guidelines.

Improper disposal can lead to environmental contamination. It is essential to use gas cylinders that meet established safety and compliance standards. Illegal filling of liquefied petroleum gas cylinders is a widespread issue, with dangerous practices occurring openly in urban areas without oversight. Safety measures are often neglected during refilling. Complaints to authorities result in blame-shifting, leaving the problem unresolved. Incidents of cylinder explosions occur daily. Periodic inspections of pressure vessels by a government-registered third party are recommended for safety and compliance.

AHSAN UL HAQ SHAIKH,

Chunian.

