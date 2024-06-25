Pakistan supports inextricable link b/w peace, development: Dar

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar says communication and dialogue are essential for reducing the current and future risks and for fostering a collaborative approach to caters to the needs of all nations.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad today, he said Pakistan firmly supports an approach that prefers cooperation over confrontation and an approach that is built on reaffirmation of faith in and commitment to the UN Charter and international law.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan remains a strong proponent of the inextricable link between peace and development.

He said within this framework, Pakistan has consistently strived to have peaceful, cooperative and good-neighbourly relations with all countries in our immediate and extended neighborhoods.

Shedding light on all-weather strategic relations with China, the Deputy Prime Minister said China is the most trusted and reliable friend of Pakistan. He said our all-weather strategic cooperative partnership with China is the cornerstone of Pakistan's foreign policy.

Ishaq Dar said the recent visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to China and his deep consultations with the Chinese leadership have resulted in reaffirming the strategic importance the two countries attach to this relationship and to the pivotal role of CPEC.

Turning to Afghanistan, Ishaq Dar said a peaceful, stable, united, and prosperous Afghanistan is in Pakistan's vital interest.

He said apart from emphasizing inclusive governance and respect for the rights of all Afghans, Pakistan stresses the imperative need to ensure that Afghanistan's soil is not used for terrorism against any state.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan earnestly hopes the Afghan Interim authorities would see that it is in their own enlightened self-interest to heed this call and take the practical steps needed to address our serious concerns.

About Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he said India's illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 had adversely affected the environment of bilateral relations.

The Foreign Minister said the onus remains on India to take necessary steps to create an enabling environment for purposeful engagement and result-oriented dialogue on all issues.

About relations with the United States, he said a stable, cooperative and durable relationship with the United States is of immense importance.

He said Pakistan is equally conscious of the imperative of having good relations with all major powers. The Foreign Minister said we are also working to forge closer cooperation with Russia, European Union, Japan, and ASEAN.

He said this would help Pakistan navigate the complexities of today's geo-politics and advance its goals of economic security and development.