Police eliminate car-lifting gang, arrest female member

Islamabad - Capital city police officials have shot dead three active members of a notorious car-lifting gang, including its ringleader, in an encounter in Islamabad. The gang was involved in the theft of 55 vehicles of different makes. SSP Investigation Islamabad, Hassan Jahangir Watto, disclosed details at a press conference held on Monday, stating that police have also arrested a female gang member and are currently interrogating her.

According to SSP Watto, the police received information about the notorious car-lifting gang operating in the federal capital, which was tracked down by the anti-car lifting cell. The informer alerted the police that the gang members were present in Murree for stealing vehicles, prompting heightened security measures in the capital.

“A police team signaled two suspicious cars to stop for checking at a checkpoint, but the occupants opened indiscriminate firing on the cops,” said SSP Hassan Jahangir Watto. He added that the police retaliated, resulting in the deaths of three gang members. Police arrested a female named Haseeba who was traveling with the car lifters.

Providing details of the criminal record of the deceased gang members, SSP Watto mentioned that the ringleader, Ilyas, was wanted in 55 FIRs, with 20 cases declaring him a proclaimed offender. Another deceased gang member, Islam Gull, hailed from Mardan.

So far, the car-lifting gang had stolen 55 vehicles, of which police recovered 34 cars within a month and returned them to their rightful owners. SSP Watto noted that the elimination of the car-lifting gang by police has resulted in a reduction in car thefts and other street crimes in Islamabad.

Furthermore, SSP Investigation Islamabad highlighted that police have also successfully apprehended dacoit gangs involved in robbing mobile phones, cash, and valuables from foreign nationals.

He acknowledged that police face challenges in tracing standard mobile phones’ IMEI due to the absence of advanced technology. A massive crackdown has been initiated against drug peddlers, and actions are being taken against police officers involved in sheltering the drug mafia, SSP Watto added.