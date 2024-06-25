SIAL instals 1.8mw solar power system

SIALKOT - The Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) has announced the successful installation of a 1.8MW solar power system, a significant milestone in its journey towards achieving self-sustainability and reducing environmental impact. In a press release, it said the move accentuates its commitment to sustainable development and innovative energy solutions. “The new solar power system is now operational, providing a substantial portion of the airport’s energy requirements. This initiative will not only reduce our reliance on non-renewable energy sources but also contribute to significant cost savings and a reduction in our carbon footprint. The capacity of the installed solar system holds 1.8 Megawatts (MW) and is expected to produce approximately 2.4 million kWh annually,” it added. With a phenomenal environmental impact, it will help reduce approximately 1500 tons of CO2 emissions per year.