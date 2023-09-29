Health Minister takes notice of girl’s alleged rape

KARACHI-Sindh Caretaker Health Minister Dr Saad Khalid Niaz taking notice of rape of girl in Shikarpur hospital has sought the report from Medical Superintendent (MS). Spokesman of Health Department said that a girl who was attending her mother admitted in Civil Hospital Shikarpur due to Gastro disease was raped the other day. Hearing the cries of the girl, the administration of hospital reached the scene and held the youth, the spokesman said. According to MS of civil hospital, the accused of rape has not link with the hospital and has been handed over to police for investigation.