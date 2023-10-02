Special ‘Pink eye’ counters set up in govt hospitals, says minister

LAHORE - Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir has announced establishment of special Pinkeye counters in emergency wards across all government hospitals in a significant move to tackle the conjunctivitis outbreak. The initiative aims to separate Pinkeye patients from others while ensuring they receive prompt medical attention. In a statement issued here on Sunday, Dr. Nasir emphasised the importance of not unnecessarily sending Pinkeye patients to the outpatient department (OPD) to protect other patients. Instead, complete medical care and necessary medications would be provided at these dedicated Pinkeye counters, along with thorough instructions on precautionary measures. He expressed optimism that the diligent implementation of the precautions by citizens would lead to eventual eradication of conjunctivitis. Notably, he attributed a noticeable decrease in eye infection cases to the recent decision by Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi to temporarily close schools in Punjab for four days. Furthermore, Dr. Nasir stressed the efficient utilisation of resources in dengue wards.