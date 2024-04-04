Bank Alfalah, Indus Hospital collaborate to establish primary healthcare facility in flood-hit areas

KARACHI - Bank Alfalah, a leading commer­cial bank in Pakistan, has signed a memorandum of understand­ing with Indus Hospital & Health Network (IHHN) for Humani­tarian Response to support the establishment of a primary care health facility in the flood-affect­ed District Thatta, at Makli.

Under the visionary leadership of Sheikh Nahayan bin Mubarak Al Nahayan, Chairman of Bank Alfalah, who graciously donated $10 million to the devastating floods that hit Pakistan, the Bank has embarked on a two-pronged strategy to redevelop communi­ties. This partnership with IHHN is part of a phase 2 plan to address long-term healthcare issues. Un­der the agreement, IHHN is es­tablishing a Primary Care Health Facility in District Thatta, Makli, for which they will share the site’s Project Plan and propose neces­sary equipment specifications, in­frastructure needs, performance processes, and qualified contrac­tors/providers with Bank Alfalah.

In support of this humanitar­ian initiative, Bank Alfalah has pledged to contribute PKR 25 mil­lion towards the capital expendi­ture for the establishment of the Primary Care Site in District That­ta, at Makli. This contribution re­flects Bank Alfalah’s commitment to social responsibility and its dedication to supporting commu­nities in need, particularly after natural disasters such as floods.