Bank Alfalah, Indus Hospital collaborate to establish primary healthcare facility in flood-hit areas

KARACHI - Bank Alfalah, a leading commercial bank in Pakistan, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Indus Hospital & Health Network (IHHN) for Humanitarian Response to support the establishment of a primary care health facility in the flood-affected District Thatta, at Makli.
Under the visionary leadership of Sheikh Nahayan bin Mubarak Al Nahayan, Chairman of Bank Alfalah, who graciously donated $10 million to the devastating floods that hit Pakistan, the Bank has embarked on a two-pronged strategy to redevelop communities. This partnership with IHHN is part of a phase 2 plan to address long-term healthcare issues. Under the agreement, IHHN is establishing a Primary Care Health Facility in District Thatta, Makli, for which they will share the site’s Project Plan and propose necessary equipment specifications, infrastructure needs, performance processes, and qualified contractors/providers with Bank Alfalah.
In support of this humanitarian initiative, Bank Alfalah has pledged to contribute PKR 25 million towards the capital expenditure for the establishment of the Primary Care Site in District Thatta, at Makli. This contribution reflects Bank Alfalah’s commitment to social responsibility and its dedication to supporting communities in need, particularly after natural disasters such as floods.