Thursday, April 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Bank Alfalah, Indus Hospital collaborate to establish primary healthcare facility in flood-hit areas

Bank Alfalah, Indus Hospital collaborate to establish primary healthcare facility in flood-hit areas
PR
April 04, 2024
Newspaper, Business

KARACHI  -   Bank Alfalah, a leading commer­cial bank in Pakistan, has signed a memorandum of understand­ing with Indus Hospital & Health Network (IHHN) for Humani­tarian Response to support the establishment of a primary care health facility in the flood-affect­ed District Thatta, at Makli.

Under the visionary leadership of Sheikh Nahayan bin Mubarak Al Nahayan, Chairman of Bank Alfalah, who graciously donated $10 million to the devastating floods that hit Pakistan, the Bank has embarked on a two-pronged strategy to redevelop communi­ties. This partnership with IHHN is part of a phase 2 plan to address long-term healthcare issues. Un­der the agreement, IHHN is es­tablishing a Primary Care Health Facility in District Thatta, Makli, for which they will share the site’s Project Plan and propose neces­sary equipment specifications, in­frastructure needs, performance processes, and qualified contrac­tors/providers with Bank Alfalah.

Police accelerate operation against electricity theft

In support of this humanitar­ian initiative, Bank Alfalah has pledged to contribute PKR 25 mil­lion towards the capital expendi­ture for the establishment of the Primary Care Site in District That­ta, at Makli. This contribution re­flects Bank Alfalah’s commitment to social responsibility and its dedication to supporting commu­nities in need, particularly after natural disasters such as floods.

Tags:

PR

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1712110164.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024