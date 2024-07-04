Agro, food products exports reach $8b

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has witnessed a remarkable surge in the exports of agro and food products during the financial year 2023-2024. For the first time in history agro export has reached $8 billion, in previous year agro export was $5.8 billion. Compared to the corresponding period in 2022-2023, exports in this sector have increased by a notable 37 percent. This surge underscores the growing significance of Pakistan’s agricultural sector in the global market.

Rice Exports: Pakistan’s rice exports have experienced a substantial increase, totaling $3.8 billion during July –June 2023- 2024, compared to $2.179 billion in the same period of the previous year showing growth of 78.26. This surge is attributed to Pakistan’s strong performance in the European Union (EU), Africa and ASEAN region, and GACC countries, coupled with the fixation of the Minimum Export Price (MEP) and enhanced compliance with Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) standards.

Sesame Seed Exports: The export of sesame seeds has seen remarkable growth, reaching $410 million during July –June 2023- 2024, compared to $151 million in the corresponding period of the previous year, marking a positive growth of 171 percent. Increased production in 2023 and higher demand from countries like China, Korea, and Japan have been key factors driving this growth. Furthermore, awareness campaigns organised by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) in sesame seed-producing areas across Baluchistan, Sindh, and Punjab have encouraged farmers and growers to boost sesame seed production.

Maize Exports: Pakistan’s maize exports have surged to $421 million during July –June 2023- 2024 compared to $190 million in the same period of the previous year, showing a positive growth of 121 percent. The surge in global food commodity prices following the outbreak of the Russian-Ukraine war has contributed to this significant increase. Major markets for Pakistani maize include Vietnam, Malaysia, Korea, and Oman. TDAP also organised awareness workshops in maize -producing areas across Punjab which have encouraged farmers and growers to boost maize production.

Meat Exports: Meat exports have witnessed a positive growth of 17.66 percent, totaling $507 million during July –June 2023- 2024, compared to $431 million in the corresponding period of the previous year. Opening of new markets and the participation of new companies in meat exports, alongwith approvals for additional slaughterhouses, have contributed to this growth.

Fruits, Vegetables, and Other Exports: Pakistan’s exports of fruits and vegetables have increased manifolds. Major performer in the sector were Onion showing a growth of 4024 percent and the exports were $224 million during July –June 2023- 2024, compared to $5.4million in the same period of the previous year, export of Mangoes also increased by 12.74 percent. Additionally, exports of spices were increased by 7.8 percent respectively during the same period.

Mr Zubair Motiwalla, Chief Executive TDAP has said that on the basis of robust growth in agro products, “we have achieved the milestone of $8 billion export in agro products”. He also said that TDAP, with the help of relevant stakeholders, is constantly trying to address supply chain issues in agro sector. He said that keeping in view the robust growth in sesamum and maize product, TDAP has recently conducted workshops in Labella, Tharparkar, Liayyah, Bhukkar, Sahiwal, Vehari, Pakpattan, Okara and Khanewal. The purpose of these workshops was to assist growers in increasing capacity and registering as exporters with relevant regulatory authorities. Mr Zubair Motiwala, Chief Executive of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) also informed that opening of Chinese market for Pakistani meat has created opportunity for enhancing share in this market. For the first time, Pakistan has exported cherries to China. He said that we are equally focusing on non-traditional products for export. He said that with the efforts of Ministry of Commerce new markets of Jordon, Uzbekistan, Lebanon and Egypt are opened for export of meat. Similarly, with recent approval of new legislation, the export of inland fisheries (aquaculture) is allowed. He said that with this level of growth, we can achieve $10 billion target in the current fiscal year.