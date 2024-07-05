Friday, July 05, 2024
Fundraiser for AF Schools

PR
July 05, 2024
Newspaper, Business

KARACHI   -   Karachi Arts Council housed ‘Marjana - A Retelling of Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves’. The play was a fundraiser for AF Schools, a project of Al Furqan Welfare Organisation. It starred 46 talented students of AF Schools as citizens of ancient Persia and told a tale of greed, intelligence, family, and power. Audiences were enthralled by the showcasing of the devotion and desperation that drives us to make poor choices, and the consequences of going too far. The show was sold out and was attended by stars such as Zeba Shehnaz and Misbah Khalid.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1720065326.jpg

