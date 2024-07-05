Hesco taking action against electricity thieves

HYDERABAD - On the instructions of HESCO Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Roshan Otho, action is being taken for 100% recovery of dues by HESCO administration and SDI and M&T teams against electricity thieves in transformers in the boundaries of subdivisions, according to HESCO spokesperson.

According to the load, the legal and illegal connections are being checked in each area and the illegal connections are being disconnected and the grand recovery campaign of the special recovery teams is underway. 1034 illegal connections were disconnected in the limits of City Mirpurkhas subdivision while 465 connections were disconnected for which the bills were standstill, 947 illegal connections were disconnected in the limits of Satellite Town Sub-division. While 426 connections of defaulters were disconnected, 965 illegal connections were disconnected in Herabad Mirpurkhas sub-division range, while 434 connections of defaulters were disconnected, 879 illegal connections were disconnected in Mirwah Gorchani range. 396 connections of the defaulters were disconnected, 1027 illegal connections were disconnected in the boundary of Dulong Sub-division while 462 connections of the defaulters were disconnected, and 1139 illegal connections were disconnected in the boundary of New Kot Sub-division while 513 of the defaulters were disconnected.

1178 illegal connections were disconnected in the boundaries of the subdivision Jhudo while 530 connections of the defaulters were disconnected, 997 illegal connections were disconnected in the boundary of Mithi subdivision while 449 connections of the defaulters were disconnected. And in other sub-division areas, 5731 illegal connections were disconnected while 2579 connections of the defaulter’s residents were disconnected. More than 794 letters have been submitted to the respective police stations for lodging FIRs against the electricity thieves and more than112.478 million rupees were recovered from defaulter residents, while more than 6254 electricity connections have been disconnected for non-payment of balances and these connections will be restored after payment of dues. Consumers are advised to contact any Sub-Divisional Customer Service Center or Complaint Center/118 to resolve any issue related to electricity bill, further visit HESCO website www.hesco.gov.pk and make sure to pay the bill on the date by printing a duplicate bill, because HESCO is an organization that cannot run its system without paying the electricity bills. Otherwise, legal action will be taken against him under the relevant law. HESCO chief has appealed to the consumers to pay their dues soon so that electricity supply can be provided without any hindrance. He said that stealing electricity is an illegal and moral crime and the FIR will be fined and detained.