Farrukh H Khan resigns as PSX CEO

KARACHI - Farrukh H Khan has tendered his resignation from the position of Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX). Khan expressed that it was a great honour to serve PSX as CEO and acknowledged the support of all market participants, including domestic shareholders, PSBA, and the media. He thanked PSX’s Board, chairperson and SECP for their guidance throughout his tenure and the Chinese Consortium for their consistent support and guidance.

An emergent meeting of PSX’s Board was convened to consider Khan’s resignation. The Board, with the utmost respect for Khan’s decision to pursue other opportunities, accepted his resignation and acknowledged Khan’s contribution to the progress that PSX and Pakistan’s capital markets have achieved during his tenure. The performance of the stock exchange at its heights today is a testament to the strong partnership between the chairperson and Khan, who have worked together to lift results of PSX in the last few years.