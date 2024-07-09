Tuesday, July 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Master Motor launches newest FOTON Model – Aumark M290T

Master Motor launches newest FOTON Model – Aumark M290T
PR
July 09, 2024
Newspaper, Business

LAHORE   -   Master Motor (Pvt.) Ltd., a leading automobile manufacturer of Pakistan has announced its newest FOTON model “Aumark M290T” in the light duty trucks segment. Aumark M290T is the successor to its popular Aumark M280 which set a new standard for aerodynamically designed and super durable light duty trucks in pakistan. The impressive new Aumark M290T features Turbo Intercooler for superior performance, ABS brakes for safety and Euro III engine for fuel efficiency. The product unveiling was held at a launch event on 5th July, 2024 at Royal Palm Golf & Country Club, Lahore.

Besides the newest addition of Foton M290-T in the product range, Master Motor is also offering wide range of Foton trucking solutions by displaying its medium & heavy duty trucks ranging from 220HP till 430HP covering drive categories of 4x2, 6x2 and 6x4 at the event which caters to all the segment requirements in the Pakistan logistics market.

Balochistan cabinet bans new recruitment in universities

Tags:

PR

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1720416897.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024