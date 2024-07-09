Master Motor launches newest FOTON Model – Aumark M290T

LAHORE - Master Motor (Pvt.) Ltd., a leading automobile manufacturer of Pakistan has announced its newest FOTON model “Aumark M290T” in the light duty trucks segment. Aumark M290T is the successor to its popular Aumark M280 which set a new standard for aerodynamically designed and super durable light duty trucks in pakistan. The impressive new Aumark M290T features Turbo Intercooler for superior performance, ABS brakes for safety and Euro III engine for fuel efficiency. The product unveiling was held at a launch event on 5th July, 2024 at Royal Palm Golf & Country Club, Lahore.

Besides the newest addition of Foton M290-T in the product range, Master Motor is also offering wide range of Foton trucking solutions by displaying its medium & heavy duty trucks ranging from 220HP till 430HP covering drive categories of 4x2, 6x2 and 6x4 at the event which caters to all the segment requirements in the Pakistan logistics market.